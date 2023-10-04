Gear Energy Ltd. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Gear Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Gear Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Separately, ATB Capital upgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Gear Energy Price Performance

GXE opened at C$0.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.79 and a 12 month high of C$1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$220.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 3.93.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

