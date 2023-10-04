Gerald F. Smith, Jr. Acquires 686 Shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Stock

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. bought 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $11,867.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,053.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

First National Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FXNC opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19.

Get First National alerts:

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. First National had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 15.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First National Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First National Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First National

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First National by 442.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 150,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 122,741 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in First National by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 573,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 58,532 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $798,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FXNC

About First National

(Get Free Report)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.