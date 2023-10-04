Gerald James Benoit, Jr. Acquires 350,000 Shares of WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Stock

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) CEO Gerald James Benoit, Jr. bought 350,000 shares of WaveDancer stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,985,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,890.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WaveDancer Price Performance

Shares of WAVD stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36. WaveDancer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.82.

Get WaveDancer alerts:

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative net margin of 171.64% and a negative return on equity of 279.73%. The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaveDancer

WaveDancer Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 3.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; consulting, development, training, and migration; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WaveDancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaveDancer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.