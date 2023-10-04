Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (GAINZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GAINZ opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48.
About Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Reliable Growing Dividends Near Rock-Bottom Prices
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 5 Short Squeeze Candidates With Catalysts For Rebounds
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.