Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (GAINZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GAINZ opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

