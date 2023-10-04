Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CO opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.