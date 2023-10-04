Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 1,736 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 85.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

Shares of FTNT opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.77. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

