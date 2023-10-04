Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on October 9th (NASDAQ:GDHG)

Golden Heaven Group’s (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, October 9th. Golden Heaven Group had issued 1,750,000 shares in its IPO on April 12th. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Golden Heaven Group Price Performance
Shares of GDHG stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. Golden Heaven Group has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $8.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08.
Golden Heaven Group Company Profile
