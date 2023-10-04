Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on October 9th (NASDAQ:GDHG)

Golden Heaven Group’s (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, October 9th. Golden Heaven Group had issued 1,750,000 shares in its IPO on April 12th. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of GDHG stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. Golden Heaven Group has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $8.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08.

Golden Heaven Group Company Profile

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities.

