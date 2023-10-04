Golden State Equity Partners Buys 9,529 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $132.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $139.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,248 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,706. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

