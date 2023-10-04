Gotham Makker Sells 10,312 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) Director Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $216,861.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,784,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

