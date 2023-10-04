Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Short Interest Update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,300 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 329,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $7,986,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 695.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,037,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,270,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,265,000 after buying an additional 1,970,245 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,621,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 1,930,480 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 1,322.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,750,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

GTE stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $218.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $395.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $631.68.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.