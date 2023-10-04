Graypoint LLC Acquires 1,469 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $85.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.