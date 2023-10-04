Graypoint LLC Acquires 2,708 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.77.

Read Our Latest Report on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.