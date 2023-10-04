Graypoint LLC Acquires 408 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,257 shares of company stock valued at $8,314,654. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $356.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $386.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.13. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

