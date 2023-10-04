Graypoint LLC Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $6,214,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Bank of America downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.92.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $192.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $186.82 and a 12 month high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

