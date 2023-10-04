Graypoint LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 646,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 100,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $423.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.96.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

