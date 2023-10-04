Graypoint LLC Buys Shares of 4,046 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE PRU opened at $91.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.27 and a 200-day moving average of $88.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

