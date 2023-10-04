Graypoint LLC Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

CVX stock opened at $166.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $311.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.