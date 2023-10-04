Graypoint LLC Has $500,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,363.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,363.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,859 shares of company stock valued at $14,080,422. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day moving average is $83.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

