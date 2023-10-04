Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after buying an additional 5,764,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $148,700,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50,574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $27,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530 over the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $66.60 and a one year high of $94.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.23%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

