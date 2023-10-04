Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Synopsys by 78,551.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $891,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 1,380.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,645 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $475.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,114 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,565. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $450.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $471.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $448.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.50.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.