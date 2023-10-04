Graypoint LLC Purchases 4,479 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 94.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

