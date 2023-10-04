Graypoint LLC Purchases 965 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB opened at $86.62 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $86.59 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.2904 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

