Graypoint LLC Raises Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,188,000 after acquiring an additional 623,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,146,000 after acquiring an additional 171,876 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,908,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,727,000 after purchasing an additional 45,494 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $119.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

