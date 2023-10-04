Graypoint LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,055 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 3.1 %

DHI stock opened at $102.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.04. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

