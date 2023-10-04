Graypoint LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Graypoint LLC lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,767 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 1,472.9% during the second quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Target by 40.5% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 258,522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,099,000 after acquiring an additional 74,545 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE TGT opened at $107.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.81. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $105.75 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

