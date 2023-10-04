GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Short Interest Up 11.8% in September

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.
Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.
GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.83 million.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
