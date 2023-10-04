GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Short Interest Up 11.8% in September

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Institutional Trading of GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.83 million.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

