Gregg Williams Purchases 16,207 Shares of Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Stock

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) Director Gregg Williams purchased 16,207 shares of Vivani Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,543. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gregg Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Gregg Williams purchased 1,026 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Gregg Williams acquired 24,088 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $22,883.60.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Gregg Williams acquired 21,028 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $19,345.76.

On Monday, September 18th, Gregg Williams purchased 66,743 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $64,073.28.

On Thursday, September 14th, Gregg Williams purchased 35,036 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,284.20.

On Monday, September 11th, Gregg Williams acquired 1,854 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $1,761.30.

On Thursday, September 7th, Gregg Williams acquired 33,700 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $31,678.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Gregg Williams acquired 4,997 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $4,647.21.

On Thursday, August 31st, Gregg Williams acquired 5,295 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $4,871.40.

Vivani Medical Stock Performance

Shares of VANI opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical ( NASDAQ:VANI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Vivani Medical during the third quarter valued at $822,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical in the third quarter worth $734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivani Medical during the third quarter valued at about $682,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vivani Medical by 46.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 45,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vivani Medical by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 118,433 shares during the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivani Medical Company Profile

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

