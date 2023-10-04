Gregg Williams Purchases 16,207 Shares of Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Stock

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANIGet Free Report) Director Gregg Williams purchased 16,207 shares of Vivani Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,543. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gregg Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 27th, Gregg Williams purchased 1,026 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026.00.
  • On Monday, September 25th, Gregg Williams acquired 24,088 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $22,883.60.
  • On Wednesday, September 20th, Gregg Williams acquired 21,028 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $19,345.76.
  • On Monday, September 18th, Gregg Williams purchased 66,743 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $64,073.28.
  • On Thursday, September 14th, Gregg Williams purchased 35,036 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,284.20.
  • On Monday, September 11th, Gregg Williams acquired 1,854 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $1,761.30.
  • On Thursday, September 7th, Gregg Williams acquired 33,700 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $31,678.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 5th, Gregg Williams acquired 4,997 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $4,647.21.
  • On Thursday, August 31st, Gregg Williams acquired 5,295 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $4,871.40.

Vivani Medical Stock Performance

Shares of VANI opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANIGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivani Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Vivani Medical during the third quarter valued at $822,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical in the third quarter worth $734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivani Medical during the third quarter valued at about $682,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vivani Medical by 46.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 45,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vivani Medical by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 118,433 shares during the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivani Medical Company Profile

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

