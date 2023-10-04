Halliburton to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oilfield services company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HAL. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.68.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $40.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $43.42.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,502 shares of company stock valued at $9,278,138 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

