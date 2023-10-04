Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.75. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.11 per share.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $359.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HWC. Stephens boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at $32,167,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $42,279,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at $22,744,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 288.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 648,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after purchasing an additional 481,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $513,110.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $82,585.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,704 shares of company stock worth $1,678,019 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

