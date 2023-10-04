HC Wainwright Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Synlogic in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.81) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($4.65). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synlogic’s current full-year earnings is ($13.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.00) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($9.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($8.52) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.90) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 6,573.82% and a negative return on equity of 85.18%.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Synlogic Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of Synlogic stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. Synlogic has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $20.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synlogic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Synlogic by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 57,604 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Synlogic by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 73,422 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

