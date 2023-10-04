HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 90.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $244.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.20. The company has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.