Head to Head Comparison: Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) vs. Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) and Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Sadot Group has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shake Shack has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sadot Group alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sadot Group and Shake Shack’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sadot Group $161.70 million 0.17 -$7.96 million ($0.18) -3.28 Shake Shack $991.43 million 2.41 -$24.09 million ($0.20) -282.50

Analyst Recommendations

Sadot Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shake Shack. Shake Shack is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sadot Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sadot Group and Shake Shack, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sadot Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Shake Shack 0 9 4 0 2.31

Shake Shack has a consensus target price of $73.69, suggesting a potential upside of 30.42%. Given Shake Shack’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shake Shack is more favorable than Sadot Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sadot Group and Shake Shack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sadot Group -0.98% -26.82% -11.05% Shake Shack -0.74% 0.64% 0.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.9% of Sadot Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Shake Shack shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sadot Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Shake Shack shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shake Shack beats Sadot Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sadot Group

(Get Free Report)

Sadot Group Inc. provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa. The company is also involved in the food service operations across the United States. The company was formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc. and changed its name to Sadot Group Inc. Sadot Group Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in League City, Texas.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc. owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sadot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sadot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.