Head-To-Head Comparison: ZeroFox (ZFOX) versus Its Competitors

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) is one of 187 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ZeroFox to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ZeroFox and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZeroFox -385.14% -44.70% -27.76% ZeroFox Competitors -33.80% -171.34% -8.91%

Risk & Volatility

ZeroFox has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZeroFox’s peers have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZeroFox 0 1 2 0 2.67 ZeroFox Competitors 853 4997 10505 264 2.61

ZeroFox presently has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 308.50%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 23.12%. Given ZeroFox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZeroFox is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZeroFox and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZeroFox $117.62 million -$742.05 million -0.13 ZeroFox Competitors $9.14 billion $90.54 million 3.90

ZeroFox’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ZeroFox. ZeroFox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.7% of ZeroFox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of ZeroFox shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZeroFox peers beat ZeroFox on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches. It serves customers in various industry verticals, such as education, energy, entertainment, financial services, government healthcare, media, retail, services, and technology. The company was found in 2013 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

