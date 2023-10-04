Head-To-Head Contrast: GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) and InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV)

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) and InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GeneDx and InnovAge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 1 2 0 2.67 InnovAge 0 0 0 0 N/A

GeneDx presently has a consensus price target of $74.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,951.10%. InnovAge has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.00%. Given GeneDx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GeneDx is more favorable than InnovAge.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $234.69 million 0.40 -$548.98 million N/A N/A InnovAge $688.09 million 1.18 -$40.67 million ($0.31) -19.26

This table compares GeneDx and InnovAge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

InnovAge has higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.1% of GeneDx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of GeneDx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of InnovAge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

GeneDx has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnovAge has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GeneDx and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -208.96% -134.48% -82.68% InnovAge -5.91% -12.93% -7.17%

Summary

InnovAge beats GeneDx on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights. It also provides genetic diagnostic tests, screening solutions, and information with a focus on pediatrics, rare diseases for children and adults, and hereditary cancer screening. GeneDx Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

