Head to Head Review: Cancer Genetics (CGIX) and Its Rivals

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Free Report) is one of 8,152 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cancer Genetics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cancer Genetics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cancer Genetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cancer Genetics Competitors 4364 24151 30491 621 2.46

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 363.14%. Given Cancer Genetics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cancer Genetics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

8.9% of Cancer Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Cancer Genetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cancer Genetics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cancer Genetics N/A N/A N/A Cancer Genetics Competitors -1,257.35% -255.71% -19.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cancer Genetics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cancer Genetics $6.33 million N/A -0.08 Cancer Genetics Competitors $5.88 billion $429.81 million -102.47

Cancer Genetics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cancer Genetics. Cancer Genetics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Cancer Genetics has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cancer Genetics’ rivals have a beta of 0.55, meaning that their average stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cancer Genetics beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Cancer Genetics

Vyant Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The firm’s central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. Its programs are focused on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome, CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders, and familial Parkinson’s Disease. The company was founded on April 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, NJ.

