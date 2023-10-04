Head-To-Head Review: Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) & NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) and Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NexGen Energy and Nouveau Monde Graphite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexGen Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Nouveau Monde Graphite 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nouveau Monde Graphite has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 237.55%. Given Nouveau Monde Graphite’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nouveau Monde Graphite is more favorable than NexGen Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexGen Energy N/A N/A -$43.53 million ($0.12) -46.67 Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A N/A -$36.70 million ($0.62) -3.82

This table compares NexGen Energy and Nouveau Monde Graphite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NexGen Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nouveau Monde Graphite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

NexGen Energy has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nouveau Monde Graphite has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NexGen Energy and Nouveau Monde Graphite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexGen Energy N/A -11.63% -9.63% Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A -44.63% -23.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.5% of NexGen Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of NexGen Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec. It also engages in the real estate and trading businesses. The company was formerly known as Nouveau Monde Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. in February 2017. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Canada.

