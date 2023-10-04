Head-To-Head Review: Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Varonis Systems has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roblox has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Varonis Systems and Roblox’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varonis Systems $488.68 million 6.69 -$124.52 million ($1.06) -28.13 Roblox $2.23 billion 7.24 -$924.37 million ($1.88) -15.12

Analyst Ratings

Varonis Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roblox. Varonis Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roblox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Varonis Systems and Roblox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varonis Systems 1 9 10 0 2.45 Roblox 3 5 13 0 2.48

Varonis Systems currently has a consensus target price of $33.42, suggesting a potential upside of 12.08%. Roblox has a consensus target price of $38.90, suggesting a potential upside of 36.89%. Given Roblox’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Roblox is more favorable than Varonis Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Varonis Systems and Roblox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varonis Systems -23.83% -22.30% -10.67% Roblox -46.81% -399.93% -21.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Roblox shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Roblox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Roblox beats Varonis Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Varonis Systems



Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, Intranet servers, cloud applications, and data stores; and DatAlert that profiles users, devices, and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations that indicate compromise, and provides a Web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, as well as provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, which offers a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company provides Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that offers search functionality for enterprise data. Varonis Systems, Inc. sells products and services through a network of distributors and resellers. The company serves IT, security, and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

About Roblox



Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

