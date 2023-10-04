Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLV)

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 31,764 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 75% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,115 put options.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XLV opened at $127.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.82 and its 200 day moving average is $131.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.70. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLV. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at about $12,557,620,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

About Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

