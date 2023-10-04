Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued on Thursday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $723.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.05 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.98%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HP. Barclays dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.09.

Shares of HP stock opened at $40.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.67. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $54.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,908,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,908,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,502. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

