Hemisphere Energy Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (CVE:HME)

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hemisphere Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Hemisphere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Hemisphere Energy had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The business had revenue of C$19.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.53 million.

CVE HME opened at C$1.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Hemisphere Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.18 and a twelve month high of C$1.60. The company has a market cap of C$131.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.27.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp.

