Henrietta Baldock Purchases 1,091 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 1,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £2,432.93 ($2,940.81).

Legal & General Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 212.90 ($2.57) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 201.40 ($2.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 269.40 ($3.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 665.31, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 223.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 230.23.

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.71 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,250.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 333 ($4.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 314.67 ($3.80).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

