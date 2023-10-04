Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HCCI. Robert W. Baird downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $45.50 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Heritage-Crystal Clean

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

