HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Receives $12.48 Average PT from Analysts

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.48.

HRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HireRight from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HireRight in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HireRight in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of HRT opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.86 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of HireRight by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HireRight by 727.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

