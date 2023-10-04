Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives $88.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.92.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 582,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,188,000 after acquiring an additional 77,068 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,117,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $69.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.57. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hologic has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

