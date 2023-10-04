Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HST. StockNews.com started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a sell rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.46.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

