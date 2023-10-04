i3 Energy Plc (I3E) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from i3 Energy’s previous dividend of $0.17. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
i3 Energy Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of I3E opened at GBX 13.52 ($0.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £162.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. i3 Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.52 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 27.70 ($0.33). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.87.
i3 Energy Company Profile
