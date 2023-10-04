IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives $22.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IBEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of IBEX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Get IBEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBEX

IBEX Trading Up 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.68. IBEX has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $31.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in IBEX by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in IBEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IBEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IBEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IBEX

(Get Free Report

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.