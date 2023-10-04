IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) vs. Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ) Head to Head Analysis

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for IN8bio and Genocea Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IN8bio 0 1 2 0 2.67 Genocea Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

IN8bio currently has a consensus price target of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 686.16%. Given IN8bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IN8bio is more favorable than Genocea Biosciences.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IN8bio N/A N/A -$28.52 million ($1.23) -0.86 Genocea Biosciences $1.64 million 0.01 -$33.20 million N/A N/A

This table compares IN8bio and Genocea Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

IN8bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genocea Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.4% of IN8bio shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of IN8bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IN8bio and Genocea Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IN8bio N/A -133.97% -96.77% Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

IN8bio has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 2.97, indicating that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IN8bio beats Genocea Biosciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM. It also develops INB-300, INB-410, and INB-500 that are in preclinical Phase for treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was formerly known as Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. in August 2020. IN8bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor. Its products include GEN-011, an adoptive T cell therapy, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; and GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine candidate, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials that delivers adjuvanted synthetic long peptides spanning ATLAS-identified anti-tumor neoantigens. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. On July 5, 2022, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 11, 2023.

