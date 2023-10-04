Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives $6.65 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.72.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $900.89 million, a P/E ratio of -99.25 and a beta of 1.41. Infinera has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Infinera had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $376.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Infinera news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola purchased 6,500 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,476.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 128.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 85.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Infinera in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Infinera in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

