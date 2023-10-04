Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Innodata Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INOD opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. Innodata has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.99 million, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 2.10.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 28,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $385,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 980,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,251,398.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 28,482 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $385,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 980,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,251,398.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 25,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $338,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,623,914 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Innodata by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Innodata by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Innodata by 74.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

